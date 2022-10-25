Jump to content

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘keen on Italy return’ with Napoli leading race for Manchester United forward

Napoli are believed to be interested in the 37-year-old forward.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 25 October 2022 07:28
(Martin Rickett/PA)
(Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Cristiano Ronaldo is open to a possible return to Italy, according to The Sun. The paper reports the 37-year-old forward, who has endured a tumultuous time at Manchester United, says Italy has become a genuine option for the former Juventus star, with Napoli believed to be interested in bringing him in.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick reportedly leads the list of United manager Erik ten Hag’s preferred replacements for Ronaldo. The Daily Mirror says the list also features Lille’s Jonathan David and Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.

The paper also reports Chelsea have dropped out of the race for Ronaldo, with their attention entirely focused on pursuing his Portugal team-mate, AC Milan forward Rafael Leao. The paper, via CBS, says new manager Graham Potter is all-in on the 23-year-old, who the Blues had been tracking even prior to Potter’s arrival.

Staying with Chelsea, the Evening Standard reports the Blues are considering loan options for 18-year-old American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, who only arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Harry Kane: Tottenham are confident the 29-year-old England striker will commit to a new long-term deal, according to the website 90min.

Marco Asensio: Spanish outlet Ser Deportivos reports Real Madrid are set to offer the 26-year-old forward an improved three-year deal.

