When will Cristiano Ronaldo make his Manchester United debut?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to begin his second term at Manchester United.

The 36-year-old signed a two-year deal with the option to extend a further year in August to return to a side that heralds him as their hero.

Transfer rumours had stalked Ronaldo all summer as it was reported Juventus could no longer pay his wages due to the financial strain of the pandemic.

On the day it had looked likely the Portugal international would sign for United’s rivals Manchester City, the Reds ensured their star would play for no-one else but them.

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday,” Ronaldo told the club website.

“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Ronaldo is yet to take to Old Trafford once more but when will he play for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side? Here’s all you need to know.

When will Ronaldo make his debut?

It is expected that Ronaldo will take his second bow at United on 11 September in a Premier League fixture against Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United.

The game will be played at Old Trafford and the crowd are sure to let the star know how happy they are that he has returned.

Solskjaer is targeting a league title this season after coming second to City last term and so far they are third following two wins and a draw.

The manager will be hoping Ronaldo will fire them to their first league title victory since the 12/13 campaign.

When was his first debut for the club?

Ronaldo first appeared in a United shirt in the Premier League on 16 August 2003 against the Bolton Wanderers.

The club won 4-0 and Ronaldo’s performance earned him praise from George Best, who said is was “undoubtedly the most exciting debut” he’d ever seen.