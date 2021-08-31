Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Manchester United fans after transfer completed

Cristiano Ronaldo says he “cannot wait” to play in front of Manchester United fans again after his move back to his former club was confirmed.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has returned to the club he left back in 2009 on a two-year contract with the option of a third.

United have paid in the region of £12million plus add-ons for his signature.

And the 36-year-old, who spent the last three years at Juventus in Italy, is delighted to be heading back to Old Trafford.

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday,” Ronaldo said.

“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: “You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being.

“To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person. I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad.

“Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started.”

Ronaldo had six seasons with the Red Devils that saw him score 118 goals in 292 appearances and help them win three Premier League titles, a Champions League, the Fifa Club World Cup, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

Ronaldo then spent nine years with Real, during which he tasted Champions League glory a further four times and became the LaLiga outfit’s all-time top scorer, before moving to Juventus in 2018.