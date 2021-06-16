Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford. The Daily Mail via Gazzetta dello Sport, says the Red Devils have reached out to Juventus with a deal worth £17million a year for the 36-year-old forward. Ronaldo is believed to be open to any “suitable” move, however his preferred destination is Paris St Germain.

The paper also says Paul Pogba could be offered to the Italian giants as a sweetener to get the deal across the line. The 28-year-old’s future at United is uncertain and Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is speculated to be eager to revamp his side.

Elsewhere, The Argus reports Brighton are eager to extend the contract of striker Danny Welbeck. The 30-year-old scored six goals in 24 appearances last season and the club are believed to be eager to retain his services, but talks are still at an early stage.

Norwich and Southampton are reportedly leading the chase for Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong. The Daily Mail says Blackburn would prefer to hang on to the 24-year-old, but the opportunity to cash in on his recent form could ultimately force their hand.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bernardo Silva: The Manchester City midfielder would like to leave the club this summer, according to The Athletic.

Ousmane Dembele: Marca reports Barcelona have commenced contract extension talks with the 24-year-old forward’s representatives.