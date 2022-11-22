Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cristiano Ronaldo: Five possible destinations for him after Manchester United exit

The Portuguese striker is a free agent after being released by the club on Tuesday

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 22 November 2022 18:04
Comments
Cristiano Ronaldo chose to re-join Man United over Man City after Alex Ferguson chat

Cristiano Ronaldo has been released by Manchester United following his controversial TV interview.

A controversial TV interview where the Portuguese star criticised manager Erik ten Hag and the club hierarchy has brought a premature end to his second spell at Old Trafford.

A club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik Ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Recommended

Here we look at five possible destinations for him:

Chelsea

While it never got beyond initial conversations over the summer, Chelsea sounded Ronaldo out about a potential switch that the Portugal ace was reportedly open to.

Former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was not thought to be keen on the switch but he is long gone and with successor Graham Potter suffering a rocky start at Stamford Bridge, the idea could once again appeal to Todd Boehly’s ownership group.

Money should not be a major stumbling block and if the opportunity arose, the chance to end his Premier League journey on a high could be irresistible.

Sporting

Ronaldo became a global star during his first period with United but it was Sporting that helped cultivate his early talent.

The forward has regularly been linked with a return to the club he left aged 18 and retains a strong connection with the Primeira Liga side, who have a section dedicated to him in their museum and renamed their academy training facilities after him.

The player’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, has previously said she wants to eventually see him back playing for the Lisbon club.

Roma

Dropping into the Europa League may not be Ronaldo’s first preference and Roma’s current league position of seventh means a league trophy looks a long shot.

But the presence of compatriot Jose Mourinho in the dugout could be intriguing. The pair enjoyed great success together at Real Madrid, harbour similar frustrations about their treatment by United and may decide to put their star power together in one last roll of the dice.

Saudi Arabia

When Ronaldo last appeared to be on the way out of Old Trafford over the summer, none of Europe’s elite swooped for the aging star

A swathe of names were mentioned as potential destinations but the only offer came from Saudi Arabia.

It is reported that Al Hilal were the club who approached Ronaldo about a potential two-year deal worth 275million euros (£233.4million). That was not attractive enough then but perhaps things are different now.

Major League Soccer

A number of European football’s biggest names have taken up the option of seeing out their days in the United States, with the likes Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney among their number.

Recommended

Ronaldo’s A-list status would make him the kind of draw that could pull serious commercial interest in MLS and the lifestyle across the Atlantic would hardly put off a player who long ago became a crossover celebrity.

LAFC, Los Angeles Galaxy and Beckham’s Inter Miami have all been touted as potential suitors.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in