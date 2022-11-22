Cristiano Ronaldo next club: The favourites to sign him after exit from Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.
The club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.
The move comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan.
The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.
“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.
“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik Ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”
Here are the favourites to sign him:
Cristiano Ronaldo next club odds
2-1 Chelsea
11-4 Sporting, 6-1
Any MLS club
8-1 Bayern Munich
12-1 PSG
14-1 Napoli
14-1 Roma
25-1 Newcastle
50-1 Manchester City
Odds via Coral
