Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.

The club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.

The move comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan.

The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

Recommended Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with immediate effect

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik Ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Here are the favourites to sign him:

Cristiano Ronaldo next club odds

2-1 Chelsea

11-4 Sporting, 6-1

Any MLS club

8-1 Bayern Munich

12-1 PSG

14-1 Napoli

14-1 Roma

25-1 Newcastle

50-1 Manchester City

Odds via Coral