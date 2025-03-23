Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Rasmus Hojlund after Man United star mimicked his celebration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cristiano Ronaldo had no issue with Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund after he mimicked his iconic “siu” celebration during Denmark’s win over Portugal.

Hojlund netted the winner with 12 minutes to play in Copenhagen, putting the Danes in the driving seat ahead of their Nations League quarter-final second leg on Sunday.

He marked his goal by performing the celebration made famous by Ronaldo, who watched on from halfway as his Portugal side sought to get the game restarted.

Hojlund insisted that he meant no disrespect against his “idol” Ronaldo, and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner saw it the same way.

"For me, it is not a problem," the Portugal captain said.

"This is not because he don't have respect for me. I'm smart enough to understand that not only him, but around the world, other sportspeople do it, my celebration.

"For me, it's an honour. But I hope that tomorrow you can see my celebration, not [that] I still see his celebration."

The Al-Nassr forward will now try to inspire a Portuguese comeback in Lisbon to prevent an upset in the Nations League.

Tensions have been coming to a boil in the national setup in light of the dire performance in Denmark, which has provoked criticism towards manager Roberto Martinez.

Rasmus Hojlund has struggled for Man United this season ( EPA )

Ronaldo has come to the defence of the former Everton, Wigan and Belgium boss as he tries to rebuild morale in the dressing room.

He added: "I think it's unfair to criticise the coach, because we're all in the same boat.

"We lost the game and played badly, but we have the second leg tomorrow. Calm down. Think positive and think that things will go well."

Portugal will look to keep their Nations League hopes alive on Sunday evening as they host Denmark at Sporting CP’s Estadio Jose Alvalade, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm GMT.