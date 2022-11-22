Jump to content

Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid ‘snub’ chance of January reunion with Manchester United star

The 37-year-old forward is very public about his unhappiness at Old Trafford

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 22 November 2022 07:26
Comments
(EPA)

Cristiano Ronaldo has one less option ahead of his imminent Manchester United exit. A report from Marca claims Real Madrid are out of the running to sign their legendary former player.

Los Blancos have turned down the chance to reunite with the Portuguese. It comes amid the sensational interview from the 37-year-old, who outlined his unhappiness at Old Trafford.

But Real are reportedly not looking to bring the club’s all-time record goalscorer back to the Bernabeu in January.

The same paper also writes United are after 26-year-old Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, but the Red Devils face competition for the South Korea international from three other Premier League clubs: Tottenham, Brighton and Fulham.

The Mirror reports that Roma manager Jose Mourinho is attempting to negotiate a January transfer of Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin. The 27-year-old full-back returned to home-town club Barcelona in September from Arsenal.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Leroy Sane: Arsenal have enquired with Bayern Munich about the 26-year-old former Manchester City winger, according to 90Min.

Ruslan Malinovskyi: Italian publication Calciomercato reports Tottenham are considering a move for the 29-year-old Atalanta midfielder.

