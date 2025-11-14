Ireland boss wonders if he got in Cristiano Ronaldo’s head after red-card strop

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland manager Heimir Halgrimsson has speculated whether he got in Cristiano Ronaldo’s head after the Portugal captained was sent off in a spectacular loss of composure during their World Cup qualifier on Thursday night.

Ronaldo threw an elbow towards defender Dara O’Shea while the two tussled in the Ireland box and he was originally given a yellow card for the challenge, before a VAR review changed the decision and referee Glenn Nyberg sent off the 40-year-old in the 61st minute.

Ronaldo had promised to behave ahead of the match, while Halgrimsson said that “it should be the officials doing the refereeing” after he felt that Ronaldo influenced the officials in Ireland’s 1-0 loss in October.

But with Portugal trailing by two thanks to a brace from Troy Parrott, Ronaldo failed to deliver on his pledge and was widely mocked by Irish fans as he trudged off the pitch.

Ronaldo shared a touchline exchange with Hallgrimsson following his dismissal, which the Ireland boss has provided details on.

"He complimented me for putting pressure on the referee," said Hallgrimsson. "It was his action on the pitch that cost him the red card. It had nothing to do with me - unless I got into his head."

Asked if he spoke to Ronaldo after the game, Hallgrimsson added: "No, I think we spoke enough when he came off.

"There was nothing to speak about. This was just a moment of a little silliness from him, I would say."

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez had a different view on the incident, feeling that the decision to send off the all-time international goalscorer was harshed.

"The red card is just a captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games - I think that just deserves credit - and today, I thought it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team," said Martinez.

Cristiano Ronaldo sarcastically responds to Irish jeers in Dublin ( Liam McBurney/PA Wire )

"He was 60 minutes or 58 minutes in the box being grabbed, being pulled, being pushed and obviously when he tries to get away from the defender.

"I think the action looks worse than what it actually is, I don't think it's an elbow, I think it's a full body, but from where the camera is, it looks like an elbow. But we accept it.”

Martinez was also left fuming at Hallgrimsson for his pre-match comments, accusing O’Shea of exaggerating the impact of the challenge to provoke the referee into a decision.

The Spaniard added: "The only thing that leaves a bitter taste in my mouth is at the press conference yesterday, your coach was talking about the aspect of the referees being influenced, and then a big centre-half falls on the floor so dramatically at the turn of Cristiano's body."