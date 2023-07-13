Jump to content

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi club receive transfer ban from Fifa

Al-Nassr – who were bought by the Saudi Public Investment Fund last month – have ‘outstanding debts’ to be serviced, according to Fifa

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 13 July 2023 11:10
Comments
<p>Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr need to service outstanding debt </p>

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr need to service outstanding debt

(AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have been banned from registering new players due to “outstanding debts”, Fifa has said.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Ronaldo moved to the Middle East in January, with a host of star names having followed since as the kingdom seeks to build the Saudi Pro League into one of the world’s best.

However, Fifa has now imposed a ban on the club’s transfer activity.

A spokesperson for the global governing body said: “The club Al-Nassr is currently prevented from registering new players due to outstanding debts.

“The relevant bans will be lifted immediately upon the settlement of the debts being confirmed by the creditors concerned.”

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has an estimated net worth of over 600 billion US dollars (almost £460bn) bought a majority stake in Al-Nassr as well as three other Saudi clubs in June.

The club have further strengthened their squad with the signing of Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan.

Comments

