Cristiano Ronaldo’s son named in Portugal squad for tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son has been called up to Portugal’s Under-15 squad for the first time.

Fourteen year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr – who is at Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr where his father plays – has been included in a 22-strong group for the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia.

The youth tournament will feature matches against teams from Japan, Greece and England from May 13 to 18.

Ronaldo, 40, posted a picture of the Portugal Under-15s squad list on his Instagram story, with the message “proud of you, son”.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has also spent time in the youth set-up at Juventus and Manchester United, his father having played for both clubs before moving to the Saudi Pro League in December 2022.

Last month Cristiano Ronaldo led the tributes to former Sporting Lisbon recruitment coach Aurelio Pereira, who scouted himself and other leading Portuguese players.

Sporting announced Pereira had died at the age of 77 on April 7.

Pereira played for the club and later returned as coach following a spell at rivals Benfica.

In 1988, Pereira created Sporting’s recruitment and training department, which he headed up, going on to discover and help develop young talent such as Ronaldo, Luis Figo and Nani.

open image in gallery Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United as an 18-year-old from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Archive )

Portugal’s successful Euro 2016 squad featured 10 players Pereira had helped to discover, with the team nicknamed the ‘Aurelios’.

Ronaldo joined Sporting at the age of 12 from Nacional and went on to sign for Manchester United in 2003 – winning the Premier League and Champions League before later successful moves to Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

“One of the greatest symbols of world training has left us, but his legacy will live on forever,” Ronaldo wrote in a post on Instagram with a photograph of himself alongside Pereira and another of Pereira displaying Ronaldo’s youth player ID card.

“I will never stop being grateful for everything he did for me and for so many other players. Until forever, Mr Aurelio, thank you for everything. Rest in peace.”