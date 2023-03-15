Cristiano Ronaldo booked and subbed off as goalless run in Saudi Arabia continues

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cristiano Ronaldo received a yellow card, failed to score, and was substituted for the first time since his move to Saudi Arabia as his goalless run for Al-Nassr continued.

Ronaldo’s side beat Abha 3-1 in the King’s Cup on Tuesday but the Portuguese failed to score for the third consecutive game and is still to open his account at Al-Nassr stadium.

Ronaldo was booked after Latvian referee Andris Treimanis ended the first half when Al-Nassr had the chance to launch a counter-attack.

With Al-Nassr leading 2-0, Ronaldo angrily grabbed the ball when the half-time whistle blew and then booted it away, which saw the referee bring out a yellow card.

Al-Nassr scored a third in the second half before Ronaldo was replaced in the 87th minute by Anderson Talisca, the league’s top scorer returning from injury.

Ronaldo was seen kicking away water bottles before going up the tunnel after a 1-0 defeat to rivals Al-Ittihad last Thursday.

Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said Ronaldo’s “presence gives the opposing teams an incentive to play the game of their lives against him” as his goalless run continued.