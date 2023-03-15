Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cristiano Ronaldo booked and subbed off as goalless run in Saudi Arabia continues

Ronaldo was also booked by the referee after kicking the ball away in frustration

Sports Staff
Wednesday 15 March 2023 11:49
Comments
Ronaldo loses it and is booked in Saudi's Kings Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo received a yellow card, failed to score, and was substituted for the first time since his move to Saudi Arabia as his goalless run for Al-Nassr continued.

Ronaldo’s side beat Abha 3-1 in the King’s Cup on Tuesday but the Portuguese failed to score for the third consecutive game and is still to open his account at Al-Nassr stadium.

Ronaldo was booked after Latvian referee Andris Treimanis ended the first half when Al-Nassr had the chance to launch a counter-attack.

With Al-Nassr leading 2-0, Ronaldo angrily grabbed the ball when the half-time whistle blew and then booted it away, which saw the referee bring out a yellow card.

Recommended

Al-Nassr scored a third in the second half before Ronaldo was replaced in the 87th minute by Anderson Talisca, the league’s top scorer returning from injury.

Ronaldo was seen kicking away water bottles before going up the tunnel after a 1-0 defeat to rivals Al-Ittihad last Thursday.

Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said Ronaldo’s “presence gives the opposing teams an incentive to play the game of their lives against him” as his goalless run continued.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in