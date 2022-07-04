Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar moves but top targets unchanged

Chelsea will not divert from their top transfer targets while mulling possible moves for Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, the PA news agency understands.

The Blues still hope to wrap up a deal for Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling quickly now, with negotiations also continuing with Leeds’ Brazil forward Raphinha.

Chelsea are understood to have been encouraged towards bids for both Manchester United’s Ronaldo and Paris St Germain’s Neymar through intermediaries.

Neymar has been offered to Chelsea through intermediaries (Julien Poupart/PA) (PA Archive)

New chairman and interim sporting director Todd Boehly is thought to have had his interest piqued by the star power of two of the global game’s most recognisable figures.

But Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be expected to have the top say on whether the Stamford Bridge club look to carry any initial interest further forward.

Manchester United’s stance is that 37-year-old Portugal talisman Ronaldo is not for sale, but new Blues chief Boehly is understood to have met with agent Jorge Mendes and talked on a number of different players.

Tuchel is understood to be a big admirer of Ronaldo’s clear talents, but Chelsea are pursuing a forward line and tactical approach based around fluidity and movement.

Romelu Lukaku’s struggles in Chelsea’s set-up under Tuchel could, therefore, point to similar potential issues with Ronaldo.

Neymar is another superstar understood to have designs on a move this summer, with Chelsea thought to have been offered a chance to move for the PSG forward.

Thomas Tuchel is said to retain a good personal relationship with Neymar (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Former PSG boss Tuchel is understood to retain a strong personal relationship with Neymar, with the pair having always got on well in a personal capacity.

But a Chelsea move for the 30-year-old would seem a long shot at this stage.

Raphinha’s first choice for a move from Leeds is understood to have been Barcelona for some time, but the Catalans are still to match Chelsea’s offer for the 25-year-old.

Chelsea are understood to continue to prize moves for Sterling and Raphinha over any other forwards, with the situations around Ronaldo and Neymar thought to be considered as separate from existing negotiations.