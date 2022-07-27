Cristiano Ronaldo: Bayern Munich discussed signing Manchester United forward, CEO reveals
The 37-year-old’s future at Old Trafford has been the subject of intense speculation
Bayern Munich discussed the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United but decided not to pursue the idea.
The 37-year-old forward’s future at Old Trafford has been the subject of intense speculation after he told the club he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League.
A number of reports had also linked him with a potential move to the German champions.
The Portuguese, who scored 24 goals in all competitions for United last season as they finished sixth in the league and missed out on Champions League qualification, did not join the squad for the pre-season tour starting in Thailand, citing family issues.
“We discussed this issue because otherwise we would not be doing our job properly,” club CEO Oliver Kahn said on Wednesday.
“I personally consider Cristiano Ronaldo one of the greatest footballers ever on this planet.”
Seven-time Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski left the club earlier this month to join Barcelona.
“But we came to the conclusion that despite all the appreciation for Cristiano, he would not have fit in our philosophy in the current situation,” Kahn said.
Bayern, who last season won their 10th straight league title, have already brought in French teenager Mathys Tel, Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, striker Sadio Mane as well as Ajax duo Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazrouai.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies