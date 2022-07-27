Bayern Munich discussed the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United but decided not to pursue the idea.

The 37-year-old forward’s future at Old Trafford has been the subject of intense speculation after he told the club he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League.

A number of reports had also linked him with a potential move to the German champions.

The Portuguese, who scored 24 goals in all competitions for United last season as they finished sixth in the league and missed out on Champions League qualification, did not join the squad for the pre-season tour starting in Thailand, citing family issues.

“We discussed this issue because otherwise we would not be doing our job properly,” club CEO Oliver Kahn said on Wednesday.

“I personally consider Cristiano Ronaldo one of the greatest footballers ever on this planet.”

Seven-time Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski left the club earlier this month to join Barcelona.

“But we came to the conclusion that despite all the appreciation for Cristiano, he would not have fit in our philosophy in the current situation,” Kahn said.

Bayern, who last season won their 10th straight league title, have already brought in French teenager Mathys Tel, Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, striker Sadio Mane as well as Ajax duo Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazrouai.