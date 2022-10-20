Micah Richards labels Cristiano Ronaldo ‘unprofessional’ after walk out

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pundit Micah Richards has called Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo “unprofessional” after the star stormed off in his club’s 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute in United’s Premier League win and he let his frustration show as he walked down the tunnel before full-time. Former Manchester City player Richards has criticised the Portugal international for his actions.

“Yesterday, it was so frustrating just because Ronaldo made it about him,” he told BBC Breakfast. “The team got a great run against Spurs. Ten Hag [manager] had problems with him pre-season as well, not being able to sell him or keep him.

“The team has been doing really well without him starting so to do that it was just unprofessional.”

It is fair to say boss Erik ten Hag is also not impressed with his player after he departed Old Trafford at the 89th minute.

United’s manager said post-match: “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory. I have seen him, but I haven’t spoken with him.”

Ronaldo’s actions came after he displayed his frustration at being taken off against Newcastle last weekend in a match that ended 0-0.

The criticism aimed at Ronaldo, who recently his 700 goals in club football, kept on coming with ex-United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel piling on.

“It’s the first time I can say that I am disappointed with him,” he told BBC 5 Live. “Normally I back him, I understand his situation.

“We are in transition. Manchester United are now five managers down the road since Alex Ferguson. We have got Erik ten Hag in now who has very clear ideas about the way he wants to play football. We need understanding and time from everyone.

“We don’t need distractions like that, and that’s a disappointment, I would say.”