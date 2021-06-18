Croatia vs Czech Republic LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the action live from Hampden Park in Glasgow
Croatia take on Czech Republic at Hampden Park this afternoon as Group D action resumes at Euro 2020.
Czech Republic return to the Glasgow ground where they were 2-0 winners against Scotland on Monday thanks to a Patrik Schick brace that featured the goal of the tournament so far, while Croatia were beaten 1-0 by England at Wembley last time out. This game is therefore crucial for Luka Modric and his team-mates, who are looking to bounce back against a Czech side that relieved some pressure with a perfect start. A Croatia win would open up the group completely ahead of England’s meeting with rivals Scotland in London this evening, while the Czech Republic can seal their place in the last 16 by beating the 2018 World Cup runners-up here.
Croatia are hoping that Dejan Lovren is fit to line up in central defence, especially considering how impressive Czech striker Schick was against Scotland – the No 9 heading the opener before scoring from the halfway line with a spectacular effort. Whether or not Lovren is fit to feature, Croatia will lean on the talents of Modric in midfield and Ivan Perisic in the front three, among others. The Croats certainly have the talent to emerge victorious here, but the Czechs have the form. Follow live updates from Croatia vs Czech Republic at Euro 2020 below at the conclusion of Sweden vs Slovakia.
Euro 2020: Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
54 mins: Isak finds Augustinsson but the cross, whipped into a dangerous area, is cleared by Satka.
Isak finds Forsberg and the RB Leipzig man plays a delicate through ball to the striker but Isak just can’t get there and the attack breaks down.
Slovakia holding possession now after a fast start to the second period by Sweden.
Euro 2020: Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
51 mins: Great ball from Kucka finds Mak, and he wins a corner for Slovakia.
The delivery is cleared by Danielson but Slovakia come back and Duda cuts onto his right foot to lash a shot on goal.
He leans back a little too much and blazes over.
Euro 2020: Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
49 mins: Sweden have come out the blocks faster than their opponents, with Larsson winning another corner.
The former-Sunderland man swings an outswinger into the box but Lindelof cannot get there.
Sweden keep possession but go all the way back to Olsen.
Euro 2020: Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
48 mins: Isak gets his first opportunity of the game after a heavy touch from Forsberg, and Skriniar comes across to make a terrific block.
Corner finds its way out to Forsberg, whose shot is deflected off a Slovakian shirt but it has been given as a goal kick.
Euro 2020: Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
46 mins: We’re off and running for the second half.
Surely it can’t be worse than that opening 45 minutes?
Half time: Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
We’re seeing the limits that Slovakia impose on themselves when they play without a true striker.
No stretching runs in behind, no focal point.
Hamsik keeps dropping deep to collect, turns, looks up and sees Duda just bopping about.
Mak is high and wide to the left, and has seen some of the ball - but not in the positions Slovakia would like.
Half time: Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
The combined average age of the starting XIs here is 30 years and 125 days - the second-highest ever in a European Championship match after Greece v Sweden in 2008 (30 years 178 days).
Perhaps this is why it has been a particularly lethargic display from all involved.
Exciting Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski is on the bench after recovering from Covid-19. Can he and Alexander Isak work some magic in the second half?
Half time: Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
No stoppage time, no goals - and very few chances in St Petersburg.
The momentum has swung, but Sweden really have disappointed going forwards. A point definitely suits Slovakia more so I expect Isak, Forsberg and co. will come at them in the second half.
At least, I hope they will.
Euro 2020: Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
44 mins: Slovakia have kept the ball really well as Sweden stay tight and narrow at the back.
It allows wide players like Hubocan to cross but his effort is cleared.
The ball falls nicely after a deflection to Duda who tees up Hamsik, and the former-Napoli man sidefoots his effort over the crossbar.
As good an opportunity as anyone has had in this first half.
