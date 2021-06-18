✕ Close Euro 2020: Daily briefing

Croatia take on Czech Republic at Hampden Park this afternoon as Group D action resumes at Euro 2020.

Czech Republic return to the Glasgow ground where they were 2-0 winners against Scotland on Monday thanks to a Patrik Schick brace that featured the goal of the tournament so far, while Croatia were beaten 1-0 by England at Wembley last time out. This game is therefore crucial for Luka Modric and his team-mates, who are looking to bounce back against a Czech side that relieved some pressure with a perfect start. A Croatia win would open up the group completely ahead of England’s meeting with rivals Scotland in London this evening, while the Czech Republic can seal their place in the last 16 by beating the 2018 World Cup runners-up here.

Croatia are hoping that Dejan Lovren is fit to line up in central defence, especially considering how impressive Czech striker Schick was against Scotland – the No 9 heading the opener before scoring from the halfway line with a spectacular effort. Whether or not Lovren is fit to feature, Croatia will lean on the talents of Modric in midfield and Ivan Perisic in the front three, among others. The Croats certainly have the talent to emerge victorious here, but the Czechs have the form. Follow live updates from Croatia vs Czech Republic at Euro 2020 below at the conclusion of Sweden vs Slovakia.