Croatia take on Czech Republic today in an important Euro 2020 encounter which could be decisive for both nations.

Croatia lost their opening match to England at Wembley and their fans will be looking for Luka Modric and co to produce more against the Czechs in game two.

Czech Republic impressed against Scotland, however, with Patrik Schick’s spectacular double one of the outstanding individual performances of the tournament so far.

Croatia will be on the brink of elimination should they suffer another loss, while the Czechs can start planning for the knockout stages with a win.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

When is the match?

Croatia vs Czech Republic kicks off at 5pm BST, hosted at Glasgow’s Hampden Park.

How to watch on TV and online

The match be broadcast live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer, so licence-fee payers can access either on TV or stream the match online.

What is the team news?

Croatia defender Dejan Lovren is hopeful of being available following a knee problem but Rangers left-back Borna Barisic will not be available as he continues to manage a persistent back problem. The Czechs have no fresh injury worries.

Predicted line-ups

Croatia XI: Livaković; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Modrić, Kovačić; Rebić, Vlašić, Perišić; Petković

Czech Republic XI: Vaclík; Coufal, Čelůstka, Kalas, Bořil; Král, Souček; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

Odds

Croatia 6/5

Draw 9/4

Czech Republic 5/2

Prediction

Not an easy one to call. Croatia didn’t create much against England but can expect to have more of the ball here. However, Patrik Schick will take some containing. Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic.