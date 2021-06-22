Scotland ‘shattered’ by Euro 2020 exit, Callum McGregor admits

Scotland goalscorer Callum McGregor admitted the players were “shattered” by their Euro 2020 elimination at the hands of Croatia

McGregor scored a superb first international goal to cancel out Nikola Vlasic’s opener.

But further goals from Luka Modric with a brilliant outside-of-the-foot curler, and Ivan Perisic saw Croatia run out 3-1 winners at Hampden Park and leave Scotland bottom of Group D and out of the tournament.

McGregor told ITV4: “The lads are shattered, we put so much into it. Too much quality in the end – the second goal, that’s what we’re up against at this level.

“It was a proud moment to get my first goal but ultimately we’re disappointed. It gives you the hunger to try and get back here.

“The fans were first-class, we just want to thank them.”

Midfielder John McGinn wants Scotland to learn from the experience and targeted next year’s World Cup.

“Just devastated we’re not through,” McGinn told ITV4. “We didn’t get off to best of starts in the group and tonight we came up against an excellent team with tournament experience. They’ve got one of the best players in the world in Luka Modric.

“We’ve got to use this experience to get to more tournaments. The World Cup is our aim now. We want this to be the start.

“We’re not used to this but we need to become a nation who are used to this.”