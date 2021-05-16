Crystal Palace welcome Aston Villa to Selhurst Park in the Premier League’s early kick-off.

The Eagles have lost four of their last five matches and it appears as though Roy Hodgson’s tenure is coming to end, with the veteran coach remaining tight-lipped over his future.

Palace have long been assured of safety, however, it will still be a period of great transition for the club, with several senior players also set to move on in the summer when their contracts expire.

Villa, meanwhile, have seen their hopes of securing European football fade over the past three months. That was in large part due to the absence of Jack Grealish, who finally returned in the club’s goalless draw against Everton earlier this week.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time does it start?

The match will begin at 12pm on Sunday 16 May at Selhurst Park.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

What is the team news?

Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt, Nathan Ferguson, Connor Wickham and James McArthur have all been ruled out, while James Tomkins and Nathaniel Clyne are both doubts.

Ollie Watkins is available after returning from suspension, however, Matty Cash and Morgan Sanson have been ruled out. Tyrone Mings is a doubt after suffering a blow to the knee in training.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Dann, Mitchell; Eze, Milivojevic, McCarthy; Townsend, Benteke, Zaha

Aston Villa: Martinez; Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz; Traore, Barkley, El Ghazi; Watkins

What are the odds?

Crystal Palace - 21/10

Draw - 12/5

Aston Villa - 5/4