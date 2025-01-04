Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Blues hope to end poor run

Chelsea look bounce back from consecutive defeats against a confident Palace side

Luke Baker
Saturday 04 January 2025 13:12 GMT
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace play host to Chelsea in the Premier League with the aim of building off a 2-1 victory over Southampton.

Palace, who sit 15th in the league table, are in need of more consistency and a win over their London rivals will aid their pursuit of distancing themselves from a relegation battle.

In contrast, Chelsea hope to get themselves back in the title race after a run of disappointing results to end 2024. The Blues are on a three-game winless run after a draw against Everton was followed up with defeats to Fulham and Ipswich.

Chelsea are down to fourth and sit 10 points behind Liverpool at the top of the table. The points were shared in the reverse fixture back in September, but Chelsea had won the previous 14 meetings between the teams.

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park with our live blog below:

Recommended

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

4 January 2025 13:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in