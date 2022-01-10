Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood
Jean-Philippe Mateta could be close to leaving Crystal Palace after an underwhelming 18 months with the club.
What the papers say
Newcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.
Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.
Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given told the broadcaster he didn’t think the back-up goalkeeper was getting enough games as Alisson Becker‘s number two.
And The Sun runs a report originally published by L’Equipe that Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has held talks with Marseille over a free transfer in the summer. The Bosnian player has made just two appearances for Arsenal this term.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Tanguy Ndombele: The Athletic reports that the 25-year-old France midfielder is hoping to move away from Tottenham this month.
Kylian Mbappe: Le Parisien reports that Paris St Germain’s 23-year-old France forward is yet to turn down a move to Real Madrid.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.