Crystal Palace win at Doncaster to set up fifth round tie against Millwall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Goals from Daniel Munoz and Justin Devenny saw Crystal Palace through to the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-0 win at Doncaster.

The Eagles avoided an upset at the Eco-Power Stadium to set up a home tie against Millwall, despite struggling to create chances against a well-organised Rovers outfit who failed to make the most of their own opportunities.

Colombia wing-back Munoz eventually made the breakthrough from a well-worked free-kick before Northern Ireland international Devenny put the game beyond reach early in the second half.

Doncaster manager Grant McCann restored 39-year-old Billy Sharp to lead the attack as one of four changes to the side beaten by Chesterfield in Sky Bet League Two last time out.

Their Premier League opponents made three changes from the win over Manchester United, with Matt Turner handed a start in goal and Adam Wharton and Devenny included.

Rovers were first to get an effort on goal as good work down the left by James Maxwell and Luke Molyneux led to Sharp laying the ball off for Ethan Ennis, whose tame shot from the edge of the area was comfortably saved by Turner.

Palace went ahead with their first chance of note in the 31st minute. Daichi Kamada’s clever low free-kick found Jean-Philippe Mateta, whose shot cannoned back off the post but left Munoz with a simple tap-in.

Rovers continued to hold their own and Molyneux and Rob Street combined to find Sharp, whose shot on the turn was held by Turner.

A minute before half-time Owen Bailey dispossessed Will Hughes and found Molyneux, who cut in from the right before drilling a low effort from the edge of the box narrowly past the post.

Oliver Glasner brought Ben Chilwell on at half-time for his Palace debut as the England full-back played his first minutes since appearing as a substitute for Chelsea in a Carabao Cup tie against Barrow in September.

Mateta’s effort was well blocked after 51 minutes, while at the other end Molyneux saw a fierce effort deflected away and Bailey fired wide.

However, just as the League Two promotion chasers looked to be building some momentum, Palace launched a 55th-minute break and Hughes played a clever ball over the top to allow Devenny to convert a second.

Doncaster could have pulled one back on the hour mark but Molyneux shot straight at Turner after being cleverly played in by Sharp.

Molyneux went close again after 75 minutes, cutting in onto his left foot before narrowly firing over the bar from 20 yards.

Rovers skipper Bailey was denied by a good low save from Turner after the ball broke loose in the Palace box in the 81st minute but, for all their endeavour, the home side were unable to find a consolation.

Joseph Olowu cleared off the line from Romain Esse late on and Caleb Kporha saw Doncaster keeper Ted Sharman-Lowe smother the ball at his feet as he raced in on goal.