Crystal Palace given important update in fight to save European place

Uefa has postponed a decision on whether or not to admit Crystal Palace into next season's Europa League.

Palace thought they had secured a place in Europe's second-tier club competition thanks to their FA Cup final win over Manchester City in May but uncertainty arose as to whether they would be allowed to enter due to Uefa's multi-club ownership rules.

Outgoing Palace shareholder John Textor has an interest in French club Lyon, who qualified for the same competition.

Uefa announced on Monday it needed more time to make a ruling and said Lyon had reached a settlement which would exclude them from European competition next season if a decision to relegate them to the French second tier was upheld.

That relegation is the subject of an appeal by the French club, who were relegated due to financial difficulties by French football's financial regulator, the DNCG.

Last week it was announced Textor had agreed to sell his shareholding in Palace to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson. It was announced on Monday he had resigned from his leadership positions at Lyon as well.

John Textor has agreed to sell his shareholding in Crystal Palace ( AP )

Whether any of that assists Palace's chances remains to be seen.

Palace's case has been examined under article five of Uefa's club competition regulations, which state that as of March 1 this year, clubs wishing to be eligible for qualification in 2025-26 had to be able to demonstrate that no individual or legal entity had control or influence over more than one club participating in the same competition.

Where two or more clubs fail to meet the criteria, only one can be entered, with Lyon's better league position appearing to put them ahead of Palace.

Lyon said in a statement the settlement agreement they had signed with Uefa's club financial and control body (CFCB) meant the club "could therefore participate in next season's Europa League, subject to a favourable outcome of the appeal of the DNCG decision".

That would indicate Lyon's participation hinges on the success of their appeal, but what is unclear is whether Uefa might admit Palace as well if it is satisfied requirements have been met under multi-club ownership rules – or only admit Palace if Lyon's relegation is upheld.

Palace have been contacted for comment.