The FA Cup quarter-finals are upon us, and Crystal Palace and Everton will vie for a spot in the final four in this afternoon’s all-Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

The last time either side made it to the semi-finals of the competition was in 2016, when Palace advanced to the final but were beaten by Manchester United, who saw off Everton to reach the showpiece fixture.

Both sides will be buoyed as they enter this quarter-final, with Palace having secured a 0-0 draw against Premier League leaders Man City on Monday, before 10-man Everton beat Newcastle with a 99th-minute goal from Alex Iwobi on Thursday.

Allan was the man controversially sent off for Frank Lampard’s team in that 1-0 victory, meaning the midfielder will be absent here. His coach, meanwhile, broke his own hand while celebrating Iwobi’s winner.

Here’s all you need to know about this afternoon’s fixture.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 12.30pm GMT at Selhurst Park.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on ITV.

What is the team news?

Everton had Allan sent off against Newcastle (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

With Allan suspended on account of his red card against Newcastle, and Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli ineligible to play here, Lampard will be forced to field a weakened Everton midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Palace:Butland; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp; Olise, Mateta, Zaha.

Everton: Begovic; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Gomes; Townsend, Gordon, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin.

Odds

Palace: 10/11

Draw: 23/10

Everton: 16/5

Prediction

Palace to prevent Everton from building momentum after the Toffees’ dramatic midweek win against Newcastle. Palace 2-1 Everton.