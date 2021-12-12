Is Crystal Palace vs Everton on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Everything you need to know about the top-flight game
Everton will look to build momentum this afternoon when they visit Selhurst Park, having finally ended their long winless run earlier in the week.
The Toffees’ 2-1 victory over Arsenal snapped their eight-game spell without a win, while Palace have suffered defeat in their last three matches – most recently losing 1-0 to Ralf Rangnick’s new-look Manchester United.
Those results meant Everton entered this gameweek 12th in the Premier League table, while Palace came into the weekend down in 14th.
Here’s all you need to know about this afternoon’s game.
When is it?
The match will kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 12 December.
How can I watch it?
The fixture will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It will also be available to stream live on the broadcaster’s website and SkyGo app.
What is the team news?
Palace defender Joel Ward returns from suspension, but Joachim Andersen’s fitness is a slight concern to Patrick Vieira.
Similarly for Rafael Benitez, central defender Yerry Mina could miss out for Everton due to injury.
Predicted line-ups
Palace: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Milivojevic; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.
Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey; Gordon, Doucoure, Allan, Gray; Townsend; Richarlison.
Odds
Palace: 13/10
Draw: 11/5
Everton: 23/10
Prediction
Palace 1-1 Everton.
