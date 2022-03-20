Is Crystal Palace vs Everton on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture
All you need to know about the quarter-final clash
Crystal Palace and Everton will go head-to-head at Selhurst Park this afternoon, with a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals on the line.
Both teams made it to the final four in 2016, when Palace went on to lose the final to Manchester United, who knocked out Everton in the semi-finals. Neither club has made it that far since.
Only one can book their spot this year, and both sides enter this quarter-final buoyed by positive results earlier this week. Palace impressively held Premier League leaders Man City to a 0-0 draw on Monday, with 10-man Everton beating Newcastle in the 99th minute on Thursday thanks to an Alex Iwobi goal.
Allan was the man controversially sent off for Frank Lampard’s team in that 1-0 victory, meaning the midfielder will be absent here. His coach, meanwhile, broke his own hand while celebrating Iwobi’s winner.
Here’s all you need to know about this afternoon’s fixture.
When is it?
The game will kick off at 12.30pm GMT at Selhurst Park.
How can I watch it?
The match will air live on ITV.
What is the team news?
With Allan suspended on account of his red card against Newcastle, and Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli ineligible to play here, Lampard will be forced to field a weakened Everton midfield.
Predicted line-ups
Palace:Butland; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp; Olise, Mateta, Zaha.
Everton: Begovic; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Gomes; Townsend, Gordon, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin.
Odds
Palace: 10/11
Draw: 23/10
Everton: 16/5
Prediction
Palace to prevent Everton from building momentum after the Toffees’ dramatic midweek win against Newcastle. Palace 2-1 Everton.
