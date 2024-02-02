Adam Wharton’s move to Crystal Palace tops list of deadline deals

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Crystal Palace’s swoop for midfielder Adam Wharton from Blackburn looked to be the biggest Premier League move of deadline day as the transfer window closed with a flurry of late loan deals.

The Eagles – fighting to stay clear of being dragged into a relegation battle – are said to have paid an initial fee of £18million, which could potentially see a further £4m in add-ons for the talented 19-year-old.

Wharton, who has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, feels Crystal Palace is the right place for him to further his ambitions.

“The way they have brought players from the Championship and developed them into world-class players in the Premier League is something that stood out to me,” Wharton said on the club’s website. “It is a big reason why I wanted to come here.”

Burnley, who sit second bottom of the table, completed a loan deal for Montpellier defender Maxime Esteve until the end of the season and then also announced the arrival of right-back Lorenz Assignon on loan from Rennes.

Centre-back Esteve, 21, had watched the Clarets’ 3-1 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday night before completing the formalities of his deal ahead of the transfer deadline.

There were plenty of loan deals announced late in the window.

Sheffield United confirmed Mason Holgate’s arrival until the end of the season from Everton after ending his spell at Southampton six months early having only made seven appearances.

Chelsea’s 19-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos has joined French club Strasbourg on loan until the end of the season, having spent the first half of the campaign at Nottingham Forest.

Earlier, Forest had signed 18-year-old striker Rodrigo Ribeiro on loan from Sporting Lisbon and there were more late deals at the City Ground, with veteran goalkeeper Matz Sels arriving from Strasbourg.

Bournemouth have signed Turkey forward Enes Unal on loan from Getafe for the rest of the season and Tottenham forward Alejo Veliz has completed a loan move to Sevilla.

Forest also confirmed Orel Mangala had completed a loan move to Lyon, who have the option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Spanish side Villarreal reached an agreement to take Bertrand Traore for the rest of the campaign after he was allowed to leave Aston Villa on a free transfer.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank was delighted as striker Ivan Toney stayed at the club, having been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea during the January window.

Despite the 11pm deadline, more transfers could be completed provided clubs have lodged a ‘deal sheet’ to allow extra time to tie up the formalities.

Fulham have been chasing a loan deal for Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

PA understands West Ham’s Pablo Fornals – who was set to be named on the bench against Bournemouth – has permission to discuss a £7million move to Real Betis.

However, Said Benrahma’s proposed move to Lyon broke down, despite the player having travelled to France for a medical.

“West Ham United can confirm that the deadline day deal for Said Benrahma to join Olympique Lyonnais was not concluded ahead of the deadline, with a deal unable to be completed before 11pm,” a spokesman for the Premier League club said.

Like Forest, Aston Villa and Newcastle had also completed early deals to strengthen their squads.

Morgan Rogers swapped Middlesbrough for Villa Park in a reported £8million switch and Newcastle brought in teenage midfielder Alfie Harrison from Manchester City.

Villa later announced Australia goalkeeper Joe Gauci would be joining from Adelaide United following the Asian Cup, while Brighton midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has joined Stuttgart on loan.

In the Sky Bet Championship, promotion-chasing Ipswich signed Wales forward Kieffer Moore on loan from Bournemouth.

Norwich have signed Dutch forward Sydney van Hooijdonk – son of former Celtic and Nottingham Forest forward Pierre – on loan from Serie A club Bologna, with an option to make the deal permanent.

West Brom brought Celtic winger Mikey Johnston to The Hawthorns, versatile Manchester City player Josh Wilson-Esbrand signed for Cardiff until the end of the season and Liverpool defender Billy Koumetio linked up with Blackburn on loan.

QPR strengthened their midfield in a bid to beat the drop with the loan signings of Isaac Hayden from Newcastle and Joe Hodge from Wolves.

Sheffield Wednesday completed the loan signing of forward Ian Poveda from Leeds and Cristian Pedersen from Swansea.

Defender Connor Roberts heads to Elland Road from Burnley and Stoke signed Netherlands Under-21 winger Million Manhoef from Vitesse Arnhem.

Earlier, midfielder Alex Pritchard completed a move from Sunderland to Birmingham, where he will be reunited with former Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray.

Sunderland signed winger Romaine Mundle from Standard Liege and then brought in Callum Styles from Barnsley on loan ahead of the deadline.

Hull’s busy transfer window continued with the signing of Turkey midfielder Abdulkadir Omur from Trabzonspor and Burnley winger Anass Zaroury on loan.

Swansea brought in Poland international Przemyslaw Placheta after his contract at Norwich was cancelled along with signing young forward Charles Sagoe Jr on a six-month loan from Arsenal.