Crystal Palace vs Leeds live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
All you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch suffered back-to-back defeats in his opening two Premier League games as manager of the Yorkshire club.
But since then he has masterminded a four-match unbeaten run which has all but secured their top flight safety for another season.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have struggled in recent weeks ever since their 3-0 victory over Arsenal at the beginning of April.
Premier League defeats to Leicester and Newcastle have come either side of the FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea. As a result, their impressive season seems to be finishing on something of a sour note.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.
When is Crystal Palace vs Leeds?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 25 April.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 7pm.
Team news
Michael Olise was taken off before half-time in the defeat to Newcastle and could be replaced by Jordan Ayew from the start for the clash with Leeds. Jean-Philippe Mateta is also expected to come back in for Odsonne Edouard.
Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is expected to start his first Premier League game since the beginning of December after coming on as a substitute in the matches against Southampton and Watford.
Predicted line-ups
Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Kouyate, Schlupp, Ayew, Gallagher, Zaha, Mateta.
Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas; Phillips, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo; James.
Odds
Crystal Palace - 21/20
Draw - 12/5
Leeds - 5/2
Prediction
Crystal Palace looked a little on the beach against Newcastle in midweek. Jesse Marsch appears to have gotten Leeds firing again and they are sensing an opportunity to finish the season strongly. 2-1 Leeds.
