Having been denied at the death by rivals Brighton, Crystal Palace take on Leicester City at Selhurst Park seeking only their second win of the Premier League season.

There has been plenty to be optimistic about under new manager Patrick Vieira, with the performances of Conor Gallagher and Wilfried Zaha among those catching the eye, but a return of six points from six games represents a middling start.

The same could be said of Leicester, who have tallied just one more point and were held at home by Burnley last weekend.

Having travelled back from Poland after their Europa League exertions against Legia Warsaw, Brendan Rodgers may wish to manage his side carefully.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 2pm BST on Sunday 3 October at Selhurst Park.

Where can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels, with coverage on the latter beginning at 1pm.

Subscribers can watch the game via the website or Sky Go app, or, if you aren’t a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team News

Crystal Palace’s two long-term absentees are Nathan Ferguson and Eberechi Eze, with neither likely to be back before late November. Vieira could look to include Cheikhou Kouyate in midfield but otherwise may pick an unchanged team.

Jonny Evans did not travel to Poland due to an illness but is apparently over a troublesome foot injury, and may start. Kelechi Iheanacho has had an eventful week after an immigration snafu prevented him from taking part in the Legia Warsaw game in which Rodgers rested much of his first-choice side. James Maddison’s exclusion from that game could be indicative and the creative midfielder might just return having been benched against Burnley.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Vestergaard, Chilwell; Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison; Lookman, Vardy, Barnes

Odds

Crystal Palace 21/10

Draw 12/5

Leicester 13/10

Prediction

A reasonably tough fixture to forecast with both sides generally struggling for rhythm, and it could go either way at Selhurst Park — a draw, then. Crystal Palace 1-1 Leicester