Erling Haaland at the double as Manchester City battle past Crystal Palace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City moved back to within two points of the Premier League summit with an impressive 3-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Goals in each half from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden then a late Haaland penalty ensured City got their fourth league victory in a row to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal, and it was a guileful, gutsy display that was needed to see off a Palace team who had sights on the top four.

Oliver Glasner could reflect on poor finishing from his side who had multiple opportunities to hurt the visitors whilst the game was goalless. In the end it was the difference, with two unerring executions from two players in wonderful form ultimately settling the bout in favour of Pep Guardiola's team.

open image in gallery Erling Haaland struck twice for Manchester City ( AP )

Palace's best opening came early. Yeremy Pino kept himself onside by a gnat's wing, took the ball down sweetly on his chest then taking the chance early lofted a half-volley that beat Gianluigi Donnarumma but struck the top of the crossbar.

Pino was Palace's liveliest operator, hassling Nico Gonzalez off the ball then charging through the City defence who made hard work of wrestling him to a halt. Daichi Kamada too was enjoying success breaking through the midfield, releasing Ismailia Sarr down the right whose lovely cross just evaded Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Dean Henderson beat away a Foden free-kick at his near post as City finally threatened after plenty of meandering possession. It would be a warning of what was to come and in the 41st minute they led.

Matheus Nunes took up the ball on the right and sent over a big, reaching cross. Chris Richards leapt but it sailed over him, and there hanging in the air behind him was Haaland, rising high and powering a header down into the ground and past Henderson.

open image in gallery Erling Haaland headed home the opener ( Action Images via Reuters )

There was time before the break for a penalty shout from Palace when Mateta toppled over Donnarumma as the pair went for the ball. Replays suggested City's goalkeeper got a foot to the ball before Mateta went down.

Gonzalez was struggling with Palace's physical midfield. He lost the ball again just after half-time to Adam Wharton who cracked a low drive against the base of the post.

open image in gallery Crystal Palace struck the woodwork through Yeremy Pino and Adam Wharton ( AFP via Getty Images )

Henderson saved with his boot from Tijjani Reijnders' shot after he was slipped in down the right by Rayan Cherki.

City's France international would make a defining contribution in the 69th minute. It was his powerful run, bursting beyond three Palace players and slipping the ball off, that opened up space. He moved it to his right to Foden, who took a touch with his left and drilled expertly into the bottom corner beyond the reach of Henderson.

open image in gallery Phil Foden scored Manchester City’s second ( REUTERS )

Palace poured players forward and put City under considerable pressure in search of a way back. That left them exposed on the break, and moments after coming on Savinho wasted no time in making an impact, streaking away on the break and being pulled down by Henderson.

From the spot, Haaland found the corner to make it three, a margin that in truth neither team deserved.

PA