Crystal Palace host Newcastle United this afternoon in the Premier League.

Newcastle are without a manager after the sacking of Steve Bruce, with Graeme Jones taking temporary charge until a replacement is found.

Palace meanwhile are enjoying life under Patrick Vieira, although conceding a late equaliser at Arsenal last time out summed up their season of performances without the results to match.

Newcastle come into the game 19th in the league and still searching for a first win of the season, while Palace are 14th having drawn their past three games.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Crystal Palace take on Newcastle at Selhurst Park at 3pm BST.

How to watch

The game is not available on TV in the UK. Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC One at 10.30pm BST.

What is the team news?

Palace hope to have Wilfried Zaha back after suffering from illness and missing the Arsenal game. Newcastle are without the suspended Jonjo Shelvey and injured Paul Dummett.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, MIlivojevic, McArthur, Ayew, Gallagher, Zaha, Edouard.

Newcastle: Darlow; Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Longstaff, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Fraser, Wilson.

Odds

Palace win 10/11

Draw 5/2

Newcastle win 3/1

Prediction

Palace have looked good this season without always getting the results their performances deserve. Newcastle by contrast have been poor, and they are unlikely to dramatically improve until a new manager whips them into shape. Palace 2-0 Newcastle.