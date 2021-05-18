Crystal Palace are searching for a new manager after it was announced that Roy Hodgson will step down at the end of the season.

The 73-year-old will bring the curtain down on his four years at the helm after the final match of the Premier League season, away at Liverpool, on Sunday.

Hodgson has overseen top-flight stability since he was summoned by the Eagles in September 2017 and has helped Palace become an established member of the Premier League.

“After more than 45 years of coaching I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football, so our final two matches will be my last ones as manager of Crystal Palace,” he said.

“It’s been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace. I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager.

“I have had so much support from my wife and family throughout my career and I have been contemplating this decision for some time, and now I believe the time is right to consider them and to see what the future holds for me.”

Hodgson’s decision leaves the club on the lookout for a successor with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, Burnley manager Sean Dyche and Steve Cooper of Swansea the early frontrunners.

Here are the current favourites:

Frank Lampard 4/11

Sean Dyche 4/1

Steve Cooper 5/1

Valerian Ismael 15/2

Scott Parker 17/2

Eddie Howe 11/1

Patrick Vieira 13/1

John Terry 20/1

Dougie Freedman 20/1

David Moyes 25/1

Sam Allardyce 25/1

Chris Wilder 25/1

Rafa Benitez 33/1

Phil Neville 33/1

Laurent Blanc 33/1

Neil Warnock 33/1

Michael Carrick 33/1

Lee Johnson 33/1

All odds via Betfair