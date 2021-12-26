Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

The Eagles had asked the Premier League to call off the Boxing Day fixture.

Jonathan Veal
Sunday 26 December 2021 12:05
Crystal Palace had a request for the Premier League game at Tottenham to be postponed turned down (Aaron Chown/PA)
Crystal Palace had a request for the Premier League game at Tottenham to be postponed turned down (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus.

Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, but the PA news agency understands the league were dissatisfied with the late application.

Boss Patrick Vieira revealed on Christmas Eve that there were a “couple of cases”, but the increase over the following 48 hours was not deemed enough to see the game cancelled.

The Premier League announced last week that a game will be played if a team has 13 fit outfield players and a goalkeeper.

Recommended

Both clubs announced the game would go ahead in its scheduled 3pm slot shortly before midday on Boxing Day.

Former Arsenal captain Vieira, preparing for a return to north London, said on Friday: “We hope we are going to be OK but when you are looking at the number of cases around (the country), we start to be worried.

“We had a couple of cases in our football club in the last couple of days. We try our best to prevent and avoid a situation but it is worrying because we don’t know how the next couple of days will go.”

The festive calendar has been decimated by the virus, with Premier League games between Liverpool-Leeds, Wolves-Watford and Burnley-Everton already postponed while just 10 games across the Football League survived.

Another League Two game scheduled for midweek has also been called off.

Leyton Orient announced Wednesday’s home clash against Newport has been postponed.

Orient said Newport had informed the EFL of a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Recommended

A statement on Orient’s official website read: “Newport County informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at the Breyer Group Stadium due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in their squad.

“In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in