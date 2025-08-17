Sunday’s briefing: Man City make fast start and Eberechi Eze nears Palace exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City launched their Premier League season with an impressive 4-0 win at Wolves before head coach Pep Guardiola revealed he is ready to reduce the size of his squad.

Tottenham, who opened with a 3-0 home win against Burnley, are expected to complete the signing of Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze and Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has called for a resolution to the Alexander Isak saga.

Pep set to offload players after Wolves win

Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City’s squad size is “not healthy” after opening their Premier League campaign with a convincing 4-0 victory at Wolves.

Erling Haaland struck twice and new signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki also got on the scoresheet as City began their quest for a seventh title in nine seasons in emphatic fashion at Molineux on Saturday.

Yet while goalkeeper James Trafford also made a confident debut and Rayan Ait-Nouri shone against the club he left in the summer, Guardiola’s main concern is now offloading players.

Guardiola said: “(It’s) too much – too many people. In the next two weeks, people will talk with players and agents to find a solution.”

Tottenham close on Eze signing

Eberechi Eze is understood to be closing in on a move to Tottenham.

The PA news agency understands the England international has reached an agreement with current club Crystal Palace that he will not play for them at Chelsea on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank toasted the perfect start to life at Tottenham in the Premier League after a 3-0 win over Burnley.

“Perfect start or dream start,” Frank said. “We all know we need to follow up on it. Today I will just enjoy it and I hope the players, the club and the fans enjoy it because that is important.

Howe wants ‘clarity’ over Isak future

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has called for a resolution to Alexander Isak’s future.

The Magpies felt the absence of their wantaway striker at Aston Villa as they were held to a 0-0 draw against 10 men.

Isak was left out by Howe as the Sweden international tries to force a move away from St James’ Park, with Liverpool seeing a bid rejected earlier in the summer.

Howe said: “We would like a resolution. When I say we, I’m talking about myself and I’m sure the ownership, everyone really, the players that we have, because I think we need that clarity this season.”

Amorim more confident ahead of new season

Ruben Amorim feels “more confident” about Manchester United’s qualities heading into Sunday’s Premier League opener against Arsenal.

A sense of optimism has returned to Old Trafford, just three months on from their worst top-flight campaign in 51 years being compounded by a damaging defeat in the Europa League final.

“It is hard to know (what we will deliver) because we cannot change everything in four weeks, but we are better,” Amorim said.

“We have new players that we need to understand in the real game what they are capable to do in the moment. But I am really more confident. That is clear. I am more confident in this moment.”

What’s on today?

Manchester United and Arsenal launch their Premier League campaigns at Old Trafford in the 4.30pm kick off and Chelsea take on London rivals Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge (2pm) in their opening match.

Brentford’s new head coach Keith Andrews takes charge of his first match at Nottingham Forest (2pm).

There are also two Championship fixtures. Relegated pair Ipswich and Southampton face off at Portman Road (12pm) and Hull play Oxford at home (3pm).