Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Crystal Palace fans stage protest against Europa League demotion

The club were demoted to the Conference League after a ruling on multi-club ownership issues

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 15 July 2025 22:09 BST
FILE: Crystal Palace demoted from Europa League due to ownership rules

Crystal Palace supporters staged a protest outside Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening following UEFA’s ruling to demote the club from the Europa League to the Conference League.

Palace qualified for this season’s Europa League courtesy of their shock win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May, which secured a historic first major trophy.

But they missed a March 1 deadline to demonstrate that American co-owner John Textor, also a part-owner at Lyon, had no control or influence over more than one club in the same competition.

UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) decided Textor’s interest in both clubs meant only one could enter the Europa League, with Lyon’s higher league position edging out Palace.

Hundreds of supporters marched from Norwood Clocktower to Palace’s stadium carrying banners, with one at the front declaring “UEFA: MORALLY BANKRUPT. REVOKE THE RULING NOW”.

Crystal Palace fans at the protest march
Crystal Palace fans at the protest march ((Yui Mok/PA))

Palace are weighing up their options in response and admitted they could appeal UEFA’s verdict at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Textor has agreed to sell his shareholding in Palace to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson. He has also stepped down as Lyon president, but remains co-owner.

Nottingham Forest are expected to replace the Eagles in the Europa League after finishing seventh in the Premier League last season although this has not yet been confirmed by UEFA.

Palace chairman Steve Parish declared it “a bad day for football” and “a terrible injustice” after the club were demoted to the Conference League having fallen foul of UEFA’s rules on multi-club ownership.

A petition urging UEFA to reconsider and reinstate Palace back in the Europa League has been signed by more than 3,000 people since being created on Friday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in