Crystal Palace told price for Peterborough wonderkid Ronnie Edwards

Peterborough United are holding out for £10m from Crystal Palace for Ronnie Edwards. The 20-year-old defender has become one of the most admired players in League One and is considered by a core of Premier League clubs as a huge talent for the future.

It's for that reason Peterborough have set such a high price, but there is also the fact that Barnet have a 50 per cent sell-on clause. Complicating it on the other side is that Edwards has just 18 months on his contract.

Palace have had three bids rejected so far but the current preference is to go to the club as they have developed a reputation as one of the best clubs for young talent in England. Director of football Dougie Freedman has reshaped the squad to be one of the most vibrant in the Premier League over the last few years.

There is also a widespread expectation that Roy Hodgson will step down at the end of the season, with Steve Cooper taking a job he is fully suited to.

For the moment, Peterborough are firm in their position on Edwards, but there is room for negotiation if he is allowed return on loan until the end of the season.