Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tottenham will look to secure their first win since the World Cup break as they take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League tonight.

Antonio Conte’s team fought from 2-0 down to draw with Brentford on Boxing Day before losing 2-0 to Aston Villa on Sunday, leaving them 13 points behind league leaders and rivals Arsenal ahead of the Gunners’ match with Newcastle on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Patrick Vieira’s Palace sit mid-table after losing to Fulham 3-0 on Boxing Day but bouncing back with a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth.

A win here is crucial for Spurs as they seek to regain momentum in the race for Champions League football.

Here’s all you need to know about Crystal Palace vs Tottenham.

When is it?

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 4 January.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

A muscle issue kept Dejan Kulusevski out of Spurs’ loss to Villa, but the forward may be fit to return here. Elsewhere in Tottenham’s frontline, striker Richarlison is still not back after his World Cup venture with Brazil, and compatriot Lucas Moura remains a longer-term absentee. Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is still out with a groin injury, while Yves Bissouma is suspended due to his booking against Villa.

For Palace, Tyrick Mitchell is suspended while James Tomkins returns from his own ban, and Sam Johnstone, James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson are still dealing with injuries.

Yves Bissouma will serve a one-game suspension (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Predicted line-ups

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Ward, Doucoure, Olise, Schlupp, Eze, Zaha, Ayew.

Tottenham: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Lenglet, Davies, Perisic, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Gil, Son, Kane.

Odds

Crystal Palace – 23/10

Tottenham – 6/5

Draw – 12/5

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Tottenham surely have to get back up and running with a win sooner rather than later, and don’t be surprised if one comes here – just about. Palace 1-2 Tottenham.