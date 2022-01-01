Is Crystal Palace vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

The Hammers are looking to strengthen their challenge for a top four spot

Sports Staff
Saturday 01 January 2022 09:10
Comments
<p>Mark Noble scored his first Premier League goal since January 2020 in midweek (Nigel French/PA)</p>

Mark Noble scored his first Premier League goal since January 2020 in midweek (Nigel French/PA)

(PA Wire)

West Ham United travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday evening to take on Crystal Palace as they attempt to strengthen their case for a top four spot.

The Hammers have enjoyed a fine first half of the season as sit just outside the qualification places for next season’s Champions League at present, though injury problems in defence could cause them issues in the long-term.

Patrick Vieira’s Eagles are ensconced solidly in mid-table as they transition out of the Roy Hodgson era, though the Frenchman is set to be absent once again as he continues to isolate with Covid-19.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of kick-off.

When is Crystal Palace vs West Ham?

Recommended

The match kicks off on Saturday 1 January at 5.30pm GMT.

How to watch

Crystal Palace vs West Ham will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels. Subscribers can stream the game online live via the Sky Sports app and website.

What is the team news?

Crystal Palace are without a glut of first-team players for this one, including regular starters Joachim Andersen and Eberechi Eze. With Michael Olise, James MacArthur and Nathaniel Clyne also missing, the Eagles’ bench could look light, but Conor Gallagher should return to the starting line-up and Wilfried Zaha is available again following his suspension.

West Ham, meanwhile, will be without Pablo Fornals as he continues to self-isolate with Covid-19, meaning Manuel Lanzini will likely start in his stead. In defence, Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna remain long-term absentees, so Craig Dawson and Issa Diop will likely continue at centre-half.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Kouyaté, Schlupp, Gallagher; Ayew, Édouard, Zaha.

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio.

Odds

Crystal Palace 23/10

Draw 5/2

West Ham 7/5

Recommended

Prediction

The home side’s defensive record is almost as strong as their opponents’, but their inferior goalscoring record could make things difficult. Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in