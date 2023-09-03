Wolves claim player subjected to discriminatory abuse during Crystal Palace loss

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wolves have alleged one of their players was subjected to discriminatory abuse during their Premier League game at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The club reported the matter to the officials and stadium authorities at Selhurst Park and a supporter was subsequently ejected from the ground. Police have also been informed.

The player affected has not been named.

A statement from Wolves read: “We are very disappointed to report that one of our players was the target of discriminatory abuse by an opposing fan during today’s game with Crystal Palace.

“We reported the incident quickly to Crystal Palace, Premier League match centre and the matchday officials.

“Crystal Palace security moved swiftly to remove the supporter in question and notified police at Selhurst Park.

“We are offering our full support to the player involved and have provided a formal statement to the Metropolitan Police.

“Racism or discrimination in any form is completely unacceptable and should never be left unchallenged.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed an arrest was made.

A statement read: “On Sunday, 3 September a man aged in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of a racially-aggravated public order offence after allegedly racially abusing a player during Crystal Palace v Wolves match at Selhurst Park. He was taken to a south London police station.

“Racial abuse will absolutely not be tolerated and officers remain committed to working with the Premier League and clubs to take action against those responsible.”