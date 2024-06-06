Injured Harry Maguire to miss Euros with Jack Grealish also facing England chop

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Maguire says he is “devastated” after missing out on Euro 2024 due to injury, while it has been reported Jack Grealish will also be cut from the squad.

The Football Association confirmed earlier on Thursday that James Maddison and Curtis Jones had left the England camp after being informed they will not be included in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad.

Southgate is due to announce his squad on Thursday evening, with Maguire revealing his omission due to a calf problem on social media.

Maguire said: “I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer.

“Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.

“For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys.”

Maguire, who has won 63 caps since making his senior England debut against Lithuania in 2017, missed out on United’s FA Cup final win against Manchester City last month due to his injury.

City midfielder Grealish was an unused substitute at Wembley, but appeared as a substitute in England’s 3-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday.

Tottenham forward Maddison and Liverpool midfielder Jones were selected by Southgate as part of a 33-man training group gearing up for the tournament in Germany.

Maddison was introduced as a 61st-minute substitute against Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park, where uncapped Jones was an unused substitute.

The midfield duo will not be involved in Friday’s send-off friendly against Iceland, having been informed they will not be part of the 26-man final squad submitted later that evening.

The Football Association said in a statement: “James Maddison and Curtis Jones have departed the England camp, having been told they are not part of our final Euro 2024 squad.

“We thank them for being an important part of our pre-tournament preparation.”

Maddison, who went to the 2022 World Cup but did not make an appearance and has won seven caps in total, admitted he was “devastated” to be left out and felt he could have brought “something different” to the squad.

He wrote on social media: “Devastated doesn’t quite cut it. Trained well and worked hard all week but if I’m honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn’t at the levels I had set which gave Gareth a decision to make.

“I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26 man squad as I feel I bring something different & had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany but the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that.

“I’ll be back, I have no doubt. Wishing the boys all the luck in the world out in Germany, unbelievable group and lads that I literally call some of my best friends. I genuinely hope football comes home.”

There were 27 players involved in training on the eve of the Iceland match, with Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham the only one yet to link up with England following his Champions League final win.

Anthony Gordon was able to train after missing Monday’s match against Bosnia through injury, but Lewis Dunk, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw followed individual programmes on Thursday.

Southgate has until 11pm on Friday to submit his final squad to UEFA, with the 26-man selection scheduled to be announced on Saturday morning.