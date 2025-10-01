Curtis Jones calls for Liverpool to ‘stay calm’ in wake of back-to-back defeats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Curtis Jones says Liverpool have to keep calm and carry on as Arne Slot’s side look to recover from back-to-back defeats in Saturday’s “huge game” at Chelsea.

The Premier League champions had made a storming start to the season, having won seven straight matches following their penalty shoot-out loss to Crystal Palace in the Community Shield.

But things have gone awry in recent days for the Reds, whose 100 per cent start to their title defence ended with Saturday’s last-gasp 2-1 loss away to Oliver Glasner’s Eagles.

That Selhurst Park setback was compounded on an ear-splitting evening in Istanbul as Liverpool’s first Champions League trip of the season ended in a 1-0 loss to Galatasaray.

Skipper Virgil van Dijk said “there shouldn’t be panic” after their second straight loss but stressed the need for improvement – sentiments echoed by midfielder Jones.

“It’s just part of the game,” the homegrown star said. “I say it all the time, you must be mad if you think you can win every game.

“You’d obviously like to, but the reality is these teams you play are world-class teams and it’s normal if you lose. It’s just how you bounce back.

“We’ve got a huge game again in three days, the lads have to stay calm.

“It’s part of it, it’s not fine that we lose but we just have to stay calm and it will all change. It will all change, of course it will.”

Victor Osimhen’s first-half spot-kick proved the difference against the sloppy Reds, who looked overawed at times on a hostile evening at rocking Rams Park.

The VAR’s intervention ended up with a late penalty won by Ibrahima Konate being overturned but even if Liverpool had converted it would not have papered over a poor performance.

“If you look left and right, there’s world-class lads all around,” Jones told LFCTV. “But it’s not all about that, it’s about lads who want to go and win.

“It’s OK if you’re nice on the ball and stuff like that but you have to go and win, work hard and run more and that is what the lads know, of course they do.

“But as I have said already, there are games like this, and it won’t be the last as well.

“We would be mad to think we can turn up and just win these games. It’s about how much we want to win.

“Of course we’re upset, but there are positives to take and there is a game again in three days and we have to go again.”

Slot’s side stayed in Istanbul following Tuesday’s game, with Liverpool’s starters doing recovery work and the rest of the group training before flying back to Merseyside on Wednesday afternoon.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker is being assessed after being forced off with an injury that Slot says will rule the Brazil international out of Saturday’s trip to Stamford Bridge.

Lively forward Hugo Ekitike is also being assessed after limping off later in the second half.