Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Curtis Jones has signed a new five-year contract with Liverpool as the FA and Carabao Cup winners continue to tie their young players down to long-term deals.

The midfielder, who became Liverpool’s youngest ever captain when he skippered them at 19 in the FA Cup in 2020, had two-and-a-half years remaining on his previous deal, which he signed in 2020.

Jones said: “I’m over the moon. It was an easy thing [to do]. It’s my boyhood club, I’m a Scouser, I’ve supported the club for the whole of my life so I’m buzzing.

“I think if I was at a different club as well, my goal and aim and dream would always be to come here and play. But I’m here now, I’ve been here since I was six, I’ve gone all the way through.

“I’ve supported the team for the whole of my life and especially now with how the team is and the coaching staff around me, I just feel that it’s the perfect place for me and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Liverpool have a policy of rewarding players for their development with improved deals, often long before the end of their previous contract, and Jones follows Harvey Elliott and Joe Gomez in signing new deals this year. Their two youngest summer signings, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay, also have contracts until 2027.

Jones has scored eight goals in 81 appearances for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp has described himself as “one of his biggest fans.”

Much of Klopp’s squad are committed to Liverpool for the long term, with Darwin Nunez under contract until 2028, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Alisson also in the group with deals until 2027 and Fabinho, Andrew Robertson and Ibrahima Konate due to stay at Anfield until at least 2026.