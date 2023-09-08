Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scotland travel to Cyprus for their latest Euro 2024 qualifying fixture today at the AEK Arena as Steve Clarke’s side hope to maintain their perfect record in qualifying so far.

Scotland convincingly beat Cyprus 3-0 at home earlier in qualifying courtesy of John McGinn’s first-half strike and Scott McTominay’s late brace. From there, the Tartan Army have gone from strength to strength in European qualifying, pulling off a superb 2-0 home win against Spain, followed by wins against Norway and Georgia, to take a commanding stranglehold on the group.

Now needing just five more points from their four remaining games, Scotland could take another huge step towards their second consecutive European Championships. Their opponents are winless from their opening three games, having also lost to Georgia and Norway.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match plus all the football odds here and the latest tips and odds on Cyprus vs Scotland:

When is Cyprus vs Scotland?

Cyprus take on Scotland in a Euro 2024 qualifier at the AEK Arena on Friday 8 September with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Viaplay Sports 1 in the United Kingdom. If you are currently a Sky, Virgin or Prime Video customer you can sign up through your TV provider and get access to channels Viaplay Sports 1 & 2 and Viaplay Xtra for an extra £14.99 a month.

What is the team news?

Nottingham Forest’s Scott McKenna is welcomed back into the Scotland squad after the centre-back missed the previous two with a series of injuries. His fellow centre-back, Liam Cooper, misses out this time having suffered damage to ligaments in his foot. Up front, Che Adams is back from injury but there are doubts on the fitness of Lyndon Dykes who hasn’t featured for QPR in their last three league games. Elliot Anderson had potentially been in line to receive his first senior cap but the Newcastle United midfielder has since withdrawn from the squad with an injury.

Predicted line-ups

Cyprus XI: Mall, Antoniou, Gogic, Laifis, Ioannou, Correia, Charalampous, Kousoulos, Kastanos, Pileas, Pittas.

Scotland XI: Gunn, Hickey, McKenna, Hendry, Tierney, Robertson, McTominay, Gilmour, McGregor, McGinn, Adams.

Odds and tips

Cyprus 10/1

Draw 17/4

Scotland 1/4

Prediction

Scotland have stormed ahead in Group A and should be backed to continue their impressive form against a Cyprus team that has shipped eight goals in three games. Cyprus 0-2 Scotland