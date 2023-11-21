Czech Republic manager quits after qualifying for Euro 2024

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Czech Republic beat 10-man Moldova 3-0 to qualify for Euro 2024 after Tomas Chory scored and provided an assist on his international debut in the Group E clash on Monday, thereby also ensuring Moldova missed out on a first major finals appearance.

However, coach Jaroslav Silhavy resigned after the victory, saying his decision was partly due to the pressure of the job.

His side struck when Chory picked out David Doudera down the left flank and the defender collected the ball before slotting past onrushing goalkeeper Dorian Railean in the 14th minute.

Viktoria Plzen’s Chory, playing in his hometown, powered home a header from Vasil Kusej’s corner in the 72nd before captain Tomas Soucek got the third goal just before the end.

Moldova, who had defender Vladislav Baboglo sent off 10 minutes after halftime for a second yellow card, posed problems for the Czechs early on but lacked a clinical finish.

The Czechs played without full back Vladimir Coufal, central defender Jakub Brabec and forward Jan Kuchta, who were sent home for violating team rules after being photographed in a nightclub before the match. All three started Friday’s 1-1 draw in Poland.

Another Czech victory means the 1996 runners-up will play in their eighth successive Euros after finishing second, level on 15 points with Albania who have a better head-to-head record.

“Although we are happy now, we had already decided before the game not to continue,” Silhavy said in an interview as he explained why he was stepping down despite qualifying.

“I told (Czech FA) President Petr Fouska. The pressure was already enormous, sometimes I didn’t understand it myself. This also contributed to our decision.”

Reuters