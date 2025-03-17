Dan Burn reveals Newcastle ‘burden’ after ending trophy drought

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dan Burn admitted Newcastle United’s 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy had become a burden after his header set them on their way to Carabao Cup glory.

The 32-year-old’s thumping first-half effort handed the Magpies the lead over Liverpool in Sunday’s final at Wembley before Alexander Isak’s 23rd goal of the season ensured silverware would be returning to Tyneside for the first time since the 1955 FA Cup final despite Federico Chiesa’s late strike.

Blyth-born Burn, who played in the League Cup final defeat by Manchester United two seasons ago, grew up as a Newcastle fan and was acutely aware of a drought which had been broken only by the club’s 1969 Inter Cities Fairs Cup win.

He said: “I never ever wanted to say it, but 70 years felt like a bit of a burden. That pressure on having to be that team to break that ceiling. We know that we can do it. Hopefully, that is the first of many.

“Since the owners have come in and the manager came in, we have made a big thing about winning trophies and I think that gives us confidence now to want to do more.”

That confidence is founded on the knowledge that on their day, Eddie Howe’s team can be a match for anyone, as they proved against the Premier League champions-elect.

Liverpool ran out at Wembley as firm favourites but having started the week chasing a treble, ended it with just one remaining prize available as the disappointment of their Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain was compounded by a 2-1 defeat about which they could have few complaints.

Burn said: “I feel really strange – I feel numb, I don’t have any emotion. It is strange because I am wanting to feel something, it just won’t sink in. Hopefully, it will.

“I am just very, very proud to be from Newcastle and be part of this team. I have said it before, it would have been a real shame not to have won something with this team.

“To do it we had to put on a perfect performance against Liverpool.”

Howe’s men had already enjoyed the better of the first half when Burn met Kieran Trippier’s corner with a long-range header which gave keeper Caoimhin Kelleher no chance and Isak’s sweet 52nd-minute strike sparked pandemonium among the 32,000 Geordies packed behind the Republic of Ireland international’s goal.

Substitute Chiesa reduced the deficit in stoppage time amid a desperate late flurry but the Magpies held firm to spark joyous celebrations on and off the pitch.

Burn, who was due to meet up with the England squad at 8am on Monday, said: “The good thing was we had that experience of playing in these big games and being able to handle the pressure.

“I thought we saw the game out so well. It would not be a Newcastle performance without making it nervous. We had to do our bit there.”