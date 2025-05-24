Dan Burn signs one-year contract extension at Newcastle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dan Burn has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at Newcastle until the summer of 2027.

The new deal comes at the end of a season in which the 33-year-old achieved international recognition, making his England debut against Albania in March, while also scoring the opening goal in Newcastle's Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool, bringing the club's first major trophy in 70 years.

Burn has made 45 appearances in all competitions, missing only one Premier League game, for the club he returned to in 2022, having been released from their academy in his youth.

"I'm delighted to sign a new deal here," Burn said. "I knew that I was going into my last year and I really wanted to get my future tied down. I've said before that I would love to finish my career here so to be given that opportunity, I'm very grateful.

"I still feel like I'm getting better and I don't feel that I've hit the top of the hill yet. It'll be tough to top this season but hopefully we can do that over the next couple of years. It's a dream come true to be playing for this club and I'm delighted that I get to keep doing it."

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe congratulated Burn on an "incredible season".

"He has been a key part of our most memorable moments and has rightly been rewarded with senior international football," Howe said. "He is a leader who epitomises the attitude and commitment we want, and I'm delighted he'll be staying with us for even longer."