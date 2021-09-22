Daniel James has described an “amazing day” that saw the Leeds United winger play for his club at Fulham just hours after becoming a father.

James’ partner gave birth to a baby boy in Manchester at lunchtime, with the Welshman given dispensation to attend the birth by manager Marcelo Bielsa.

However, James was then flown to London in a helicopter to enable him to be part of the Leeds side that prevailed on penalties to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

“My baby boy was born this afternoon,” James, 23, revealed to BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Thank you to the manager for letting me be in Manchester for that. [It was an] absolutely amazing day for me and the Mrs, so proud of her and it was a late one, something we could not change.

“The car would have been a bit too long so I ended up getting a helicopter.

“The manager let me do it so I was able to be there for the birth of my baby and come to the game. [It’s] a bit of an amazing story – and one I will always remember.”

James said that he and his partner had not yet decided on a name for their new arrival.

The Welsh international joined Leeds for £25million on transfer deadline day after a two-year stint with Manchester United.

He started the game against Fulham and scored from 12 yards as his side won the penalty shootout 6-5 after the game had finished 0-0 at Craven Cottage.