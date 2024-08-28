Support truly

Dani Olmo had a debut to remember for FC Barcelona, coming off the bench to score the winning goal in his side’s 2-1 LaLiga win over Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday night.

The Spain international had been registered just hours before kick-off, having joined the club from RB Leipzig in a £51m deal earlier this month.

La Liga’s strict financial rules meant he could not play until Barcelona reduced their player expenditure. Ilkay Gundogan’s return to Manchester City and Clement Lenglet’s move to Atletico Madrid allowed Olmo to finally be registered in time for the Rayo clash.

The timing proved important, with Olmo curling a shot into the bottom corner with 82 minutes played.

“I’ve been looking forward to my debut for a long time and it couldn’t have been in a better way,” he told DAZN. “It’s been many years since Barcelona won here, it’s such a tough place to play so the end result is just unparalleled.

“I’ve felt very good, I was really looking forward to it. Today it finally happened. I’m very happy to have helped the team and even better to have scored. I’m delighted.”

Olmo operated as an attacking midfielder after replacing Ferran Torres in the second half at Estadio de Vallecas, but his versatility could give Barcelona coach Hansi Flick plenty of options.

“Today he [Flick] put me in midfield behind Robert [Lewandowski], but I can play on both wings and wherever I play I will try to give my best,” Olmo added.

“I always look to find chances, Lamine [Yamal] found me very well, I finished very well so it was a good goal.”

Pedri, who was with Olmo in the Spain squad that won Euro 2024, praised his new club team-mate.

“He plays with one or two touches, and when he has to turn, he turns,” Pedri said. “He understands football very well and he will help us a lot.”

Barcelona sit top of La Liga after three games as the only remaining team with a 100% record.