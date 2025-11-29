Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke accused Gianluigi Donnarumma of gamesmanship to allow Pep Guardiola to deliver a team-talk on the pitch during the second half of Manchester City's 3-2 win at the Etihad.

Farke believes goalkeepers have taken to going down and faking injuries to bring a break in play and called on the authorities to change the rules. Unlike with outfield players, the game cannot continue while a goalkeeper receives treatment, which can present a loophole for coaches to give additional in-game instructions.

open image in gallery Farke suggested Donnarumma faked an injury ( Action Images via Reuters )

open image in gallery Guardiola spoke to his players while Donnarumma received treatment ( AFP via Getty Images )

The German said it was not “fair play” and said he disliked such behaviour, though he exonerated Guardiola from the blame.

Italy captain Donnarumma went to ground, when Farke’s side had made a terrific start to the second half, scoring one goal and troubling the former Premier League champions.

Guardiola claimed he thought his summer signing was hurt and reacted by telling back-up goalkeeper James Trafford to warm up but he was able to give his players more tactical instructions.

While Leeds went on to equalise, Phil Foden then scored an injury-time winner for City but Farke was more annoyed by Donnarumma.

open image in gallery Goalkeepers remain on the pitch while they receive treatment, unlike with outfield players ( Getty Images )

Farke said: “Everyone knows why he went down. Why he went down was obvious.

“It is within the rules. It is smart. If I like it, if it is in the sense of fair play, if it should be like this, I keep it to myself and I leave it to the authorities to find solutions for it.

“It is within the rules. I asked the fourth official at this point if you want to do something and he said: ‘No, our hands are tied, we can’t do anything’.

“If we don’t educate our players in football, what to do in terms of fair play, sportsmanship, if you just try to bend the rules just to your advantage and you can do a fake injury in order to do an additional team talk, I think it is nothing what I personally like anyhow but if it is within the rules I can’t complain about it.

“I think we should think about how we can deal with it and also how we educate.”