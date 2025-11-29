Daniel Farke accuses Man City of exploiting football rule with ‘obvious’ Donnarumma tactic
Farke believes goalkeepers have taken to going down and faking injuries and accused Donnarumma of gamesmanship
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke accused Gianluigi Donnarumma of gamesmanship to allow Pep Guardiola to deliver a team-talk on the pitch during the second half of Manchester City's 3-2 win at the Etihad.
Farke believes goalkeepers have taken to going down and faking injuries to bring a break in play and called on the authorities to change the rules. Unlike with outfield players, the game cannot continue while a goalkeeper receives treatment, which can present a loophole for coaches to give additional in-game instructions.
The German said it was not “fair play” and said he disliked such behaviour, though he exonerated Guardiola from the blame.
Italy captain Donnarumma went to ground, when Farke’s side had made a terrific start to the second half, scoring one goal and troubling the former Premier League champions.
Guardiola claimed he thought his summer signing was hurt and reacted by telling back-up goalkeeper James Trafford to warm up but he was able to give his players more tactical instructions.
While Leeds went on to equalise, Phil Foden then scored an injury-time winner for City but Farke was more annoyed by Donnarumma.
Farke said: “Everyone knows why he went down. Why he went down was obvious.
“It is within the rules. It is smart. If I like it, if it is in the sense of fair play, if it should be like this, I keep it to myself and I leave it to the authorities to find solutions for it.
“It is within the rules. I asked the fourth official at this point if you want to do something and he said: ‘No, our hands are tied, we can’t do anything’.
“If we don’t educate our players in football, what to do in terms of fair play, sportsmanship, if you just try to bend the rules just to your advantage and you can do a fake injury in order to do an additional team talk, I think it is nothing what I personally like anyhow but if it is within the rules I can’t complain about it.
“I think we should think about how we can deal with it and also how we educate.”
