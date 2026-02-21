Daniel Farke feels Leeds ‘warriors’ deserved all three points at Villa Park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leeds boss Daniel Farke believes his “warriors” deserved more than a point in their 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

Leeds were on track for a first away win since September when Anton Stach scored a stunning free-kick on his first appearance since returning from a hip injury.

Ollie Watkins thought he got Villa level but saw his effort ruled out for offside and Emiliano Martinez produced a brilliant save to prevent Lukas Nmecha from putting Leeds two to the good.

That proved decisive as Tammy Abraham climbed off the bench to nudge the hosts level two minutes from time to give both sides a share of the points at Villa Park.

Farke insists it is credit to his team that they are disappointed with a draw against a side third in the table.

He said: “It’s crazy that we travel away as a newly-promoted side to one of the title contenders, one of the best teams in the country and are slightly disappointed with just one point.

“My warriors today deserved all the praise. It’s a really good point for us and another top away performance.

“We came so close to winning all three but after a moment of disappointment we have to say it’s a valuable point and a deserved point. It’s one point closer to what we want to achieve.”

Leeds’ fortunes away from home are slightly changing and a point means they have now drawn six of their last seven league matches on the road.

Farke added: “There are not many sides in the recent months who have lost less games on the road than we have done so you can’t complain too much if you travel away from Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa with a draw.

“I think we deserve to be rewarded a bit more often with three points but to earn survival as a promoted side is not easy so I don’t want to be too greedy.

“It’s quite normal that you have to go until the end and dig in. If we show performances like we have on the road and at home, we have a great chance to achieve our goals.”

Villa were title challengers not long ago but will now be looking over their shoulder for Champions League qualification after they dropped points at home for a third time in their last four matches.

Unai Emery admits not much has changed from when they previously won eight successive home matches this season but different factors have contributed to their slight dip.

He said: “We can see it two ways. One way, losing two points at home. How we were feeling here so strong at home, difficult for other teams to get points playing here, even the best teams in the league.

“Sometimes we were performing like now and we were maybe more clinical or energy was full and we were so excited and now we are trying to recover energy.

“I am happy with how we are reacting because the last two matches we have won against Brighton and drew, it’s not bad. Today is a good point.

“We are setting our standard high and sometimes we can become frustrated but overall our consistency is still there and demands are still there.”